Thor: Love and Thunder

After his retirement is interrupted by Gorr the God Butcher, a galactic killer who seeks the extinction of the gods, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg, and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who now inexplicably wields Mjolnir as the Mighty Thor. Together they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.
|Chris Hemsworth
|Thor Odinson
|Natalie Portman
|Jane Foster / The Mighty Thor
|Tessa Thompson
|King Valkyrie
|Jaimie Alexander
|Sif
|Christian Bale
|Gorr the God Butcher
|Taika Waititi
|Korg
