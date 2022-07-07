2022

Thor: Love and Thunder

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Comedy

Director

Taika Waititi

Screenwriter

Release Date

July 7th, 2022

Studio

Marvel Studios

After his retirement is interrupted by Gorr the God Butcher, a galactic killer who seeks the extinction of the gods, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg, and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who now inexplicably wields Mjolnir as the Mighty Thor. Together they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

Cast

Chris HemsworthThor Odinson
Natalie PortmanJane Foster / The Mighty Thor
Tessa ThompsonKing Valkyrie
Jaimie AlexanderSif
Christian BaleGorr the God Butcher
Taika WaititiKorg

