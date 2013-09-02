2013

After failing to get into the police academy, Chris Potamitis (Hemsworth), settles for a security guard job with the EMPIRE STATE Armored Truck Company. He makes the mistake of mentioning the company's lax security to his best friend, Eddie (Angarano) & is unwittingly drawn into an elaborate scheme to rob the abundant amounts of cash being stored there - resulting in the largest cash heist in U.S. History. As the stakes continue to rise, Chris and Eddie must outwit James Ransone (Johnson), the veteran NYPD Detective hot on their trail, & the local crime bosses that want to know who pulled a job on their turf.