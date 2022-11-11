Penguin Bloom

Not Available

In 2013, Samantha Bloom (two-time Academy Award nominee NAOMI WATTS), her husband Cameron ( The Walking Dead’s ANDREW LINCOLN) and their three sons left their home in Australia for a holiday in Thailand. While enjoying a view, Sam fell off of a rooftop due to what was later determined to be a rotted railing...breaking her vertebrae in two places. Paralyzed from the chest down, Sam — a lifelong outdoorswoman, surfer, and traveler — was unrecognizable to herself, and spent long months in a depression that made her question who she could be in the world and in her own family.