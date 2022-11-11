Not Available

Penguin Bloom

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Pacific Standard

In 2013, Samantha Bloom (two-time Academy Award nominee NAOMI WATTS), her husband Cameron ( The Walking Dead’s ANDREW LINCOLN) and their three sons left their home in Australia for a holiday in Thailand. While enjoying a view, Sam fell off of a rooftop due to what was later determined to be a rotted railing...breaking her vertebrae in two places. Paralyzed from the chest down, Sam — a lifelong outdoorswoman, surfer, and traveler — was unrecognizable to herself, and spent long months in a depression that made her question who she could be in the world and in her own family.

Cast

Naomi WattsSam Bloom
Andrew LincolnCameron Bloom
Jacki WeaverJan
Rachel HouseGaye Hatfield
Gia CaridesMegan
Leeanna WalsmanKylie

