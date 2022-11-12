Not Available

Sea Fever is a tense and original Irish sci-fi thriller reminiscent of cult classics The Thing and The Abyss, starring Hermione Corfield (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) and Connie Nielsen (Wonder Woman). For marine biology student Siobhán (Corfield), it was supposed to be a research excursion with a trawler crew fishing the West Irish seas. Out in the deep Atlantic, an unfathomable life form ensnares the boat and they become marooned with a mysterious parasite infecting their water supply. Soon the oozing force infiltrates the entire vessel and turns Siobhan's journey into a claustrophobic fight for survival. Can they stop the mysterious water borne parasite from spreading before it's too late? Sea Fever also stars Dougray Scott (Hitman) and Jack Hickey (Game of Thrones). Written and directed by BAFTA winning Irish filmmaker Neasa Hardiman (behind BBC triumph Happy Valley and Netflix hit Jessica Jones).