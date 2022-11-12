Not Available

Between Two Ferns: The Movie

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Funny or Die

Galifianakis dreamed of becoming a star. But when Will Ferrell discovered his public access TV show “Between Two Ferns” and uploaded it to Funny Or Die, Zach became a viral laughing stock. Now Zach and his crew are taking a road trip to complete a series of high-profile celebrity interviews and restore his reputation.

Cast

Zach GalifianakisZach Galifianakis
Will FerrellWill Ferrell
Ginger GonzagaWill's Receptionist
Mary ScheerLaura Eckert
Robert R. ShaferDad
Janie Haddad TompkinsTrish

