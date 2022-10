Not Available

I’m Paula. 35. Argentine. Over the past 10 years I've been compulsively shooting everyone and everything for no particular reason. All my love stories and breakups have been recorded and systematically stored. While I kept changing boyfriends every 2 years, I shot my friends with their boyfriends, husbands, their bellies and now surrounded by children. Yes, some of us just don't follow the norm. Should I settle down or remain a free spirit?