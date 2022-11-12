Not Available

Invisible Life

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Rio de Janeiro, 1950. Eurídice, 18, and Guida, 20, are two inseparable sisters living at home with their conservative parents. Although immersed in a traditional life, each one nourishes a dream: Eurídice of becoming a renowned pianist, Guida of finding true love. In a dramatic turn, they are separated by their father and forced to live apart. They take control of their separate destinies, while never giving up hope of finding each other. A tropical melodrama from the director of Madame Satã.

Cast

Carol DuarteEurídice
Julia StocklerGuida
Fernanda MontenegroOlder Eurídice
Gregório DuvivierAntenor
Nikolas AntunesYorgus
Márcio VitoOsvaldo

