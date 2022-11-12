Not Available

Cyrano, My love

  • Drama
  • History
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Légende Films

December 1897, Paris. Edmond Rostand is not yet thirty but already two children and a lot of anxieties. He has not written anything for two years. In desperation, he offers the great Constant Coquelin a new play, a heroic comedy, in verse, for the holidays. Only concern: it is not written yet. Ignoring the whims of actresses, the demands of his Corsican producers, the jealousy of his wife, the stories of his best friend's heart and the lack of enthusiasm of all those around him, Edmond starts writing this piece which nobody believes. For now, he has only the title: "Cyrano de Bergerac".

Cast

Thomas SolivéresEdmond Rostand
Olivier GourmetConstant Coquelin
Mathilde SeignerMaria Legault
Tom LeebLeo Volny
Lucie BoujenahJeanne D'Alcie
Alice de LencquesaingRosemonde Gérard

