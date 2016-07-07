2016

Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

July 7th, 2016

Studio

Chernin Entertainment

Mike and Dave are young, adventurous, fun-loving brothers who tend to get out of control at family gatherings. When their sister Jeanie reveals her Hawaiian wedding plans, the rest of the Stangles insist that the brothers bring respectable dates. After placing an ad on Craigslist, the siblings decide to pick Tatiana and Alice, two charming and seemingly normal women. Once they arrive on the island, however, Mike and Dave realize that their companions are ready to get wild and party.

Cast

Zac EfronDave Stangle
Adam DeVineMike Stangle
Anna KendrickAlice
Aubrey PlazaTatiana
Sam RichardsonEric
Stephen RootBurt Stangle

