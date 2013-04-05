2013

.357

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    April 5th, 2013

    Studio

    Fallen Angel Films

    On her wedding night, Jade wakes up holding the hand of her dead husband after she narrowly survived a murder attempt by the criminal family she fled from only weeks before. After pawning her wedding ring for a 357 Magnum she tries to kill a member of the family and botches the attempt. However, a Vietnam Veteran "The Hammer", comes to her aid and finishes the kill, saving her life. Over the next year, Hammer trains her to be a methodical assassin and on her wedding anniversary each member of the family will pay for their sins as she hunts them down with six bullets marked for revenge.

    Cast

    		Laurie LoveJade
    		Fred WilliamsonHammer
    		Brian AmesLyle Barnes
    		William KattSmalls
    		Shane DeanColorado
    		Aaron Neal TroutPretty Boy

    View Full Cast >

    Images