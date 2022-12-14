Just Mercy

The powerful true story of Harvard-educated lawyer Bryan Stevenson, who goes to Alabama to defend the disenfranchised and wrongly condemned — including Walter McMillian, a man sentenced to death despite evidence proving his innocence. Bryan fights tirelessly for Walter with the system stacked against them.
|Michael B. Jordan
|Bryan Stevenson
|Jamie Foxx
|Walter McMillian
|Brie Larson
|Eva Ansley
|O'Shea Jackson Jr.
|Anthony Ray Hinton
|Rafe Spall
|Tommy Champan
|Rob Morgan
|Herbert Richardson
View Full Cast >