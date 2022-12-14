Not Available

Just Mercy

  • Drama
  • History
  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Netter Productions

The powerful true story of Harvard-educated lawyer Bryan Stevenson, who goes to Alabama to defend the disenfranchised and wrongly condemned — including Walter McMillian, a man sentenced to death despite evidence proving his innocence. Bryan fights tirelessly for Walter with the system stacked against them.

Cast

Michael B. JordanBryan Stevenson
Jamie FoxxWalter McMillian
Brie LarsonEva Ansley
O'Shea Jackson Jr.Anthony Ray Hinton
Rafe SpallTommy Champan
Rob MorganHerbert Richardson

Images