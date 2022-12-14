I Lost My Body

Not Available

Rosalie belongs to a young man named Naoufel. She is his right hand. But one day, a circular saw separates them. Rosalie escapes from the Med school refrigerator where she is awaiting dissection, determined to reunite with her body. While on the run, dodging traps and avoiding danger in the city, Rosalie looks back on her life with Naoufel. When she finds him, he’s in a terrible state. She decides to give him a "hand" in fulfilling his destiny, who goes by the name of Gabrielle.