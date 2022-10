Not Available

360 Life chronicles the life of corrupt criminal defense attorney Max Monday, his associates and clients. Max is the self proclaimed capo dei capi of criminal defense law, his clientele are the who's who of New York City's underworld, getting into Max's inner circle is the creme de la creme of criminal networking and there is a very high price to pay for it. Although everybody that comes across his path has a unique background, everybody's story is interwoven