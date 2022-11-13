3600 Detik

Not Available

Sandra life suddenly changes when her mother and father divorce. The situation becomes more severe when her father went abroad and left Sandra to live with her mother ??who is always busy with her work. To show her anger, Sandra dyed her hair red. As a result, her friends leave her. Her mother tries to improve the situation by asking Sandra to move to other town. In the new school, Sandra meets Leon, a very friendly class champion. Leon wants to befriend Sandra, but Sandra rejects. Fate says the other. Sandra has to spend time with Leon. Her naughtiness makes Mr. Doni, the teacher, assigning Leon to oversee Sandra and to make the daily schedule in which Sandra and Leon have to learn together.