36.8℃ Thirty-Six Point Eight Celsius

This is the first of the original movie "Bokura recipe pictorial book series" produced in collaboration with local governments throughout Japan, and is a youth film that depicts a girl of a high school girl living in Kakogawa, Hyogo Prefecture as the protagonist with the scenery and food of Kakogawa. The director and screenplay is Mana Yasuda of "The Switch of Happiness". Starring Mayu Horita, a young actress who plays the role of the heroine's sister in the NHK TV series "Warutenka". Makiko Watanabe, who plays the role of parents, and Yasufumi Terawaki, set aside. A 17-year-old high school girl, Wakana, who has a tendency to refrain from something, spends a peaceful everyday life with family and friends, but sometimes suffers from feeling a slight temperature difference from the surroundings. I can only talk about troubles such as career and family, former him, it is only Mizuho of OL who met on SNS.