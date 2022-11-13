Not Available

The Invincible Dragon

  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Pegasus Motion Pictures

When a brilliant but trigger-happy detective (played by martial arts powerhouse Max Zhang) is outsmarted by a serial killer, he pays a high price for his momentary lapse in judgment. Robbed of both his fiancée and his job, he soon spirals out of control and goes back to what he knows best: fighting. Unbeknownst to him, a serendipitous reunion with an old rival (Brazilian mixed martial artist Anderson Silva) may be the key to unlocking the truth about his fiancee’s disappearance—and to apprehending the killer.

Cast

John Zhang JinKowloon
Anderson SilvaAlexander Sinclair
Kevin Cheng
Annie Liu
Stephy Tang
JuJu ChanLady Sinclair

