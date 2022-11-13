The Invincible Dragon

When a brilliant but trigger-happy detective (played by martial arts powerhouse Max Zhang) is outsmarted by a serial killer, he pays a high price for his momentary lapse in judgment. Robbed of both his fiancée and his job, he soon spirals out of control and goes back to what he knows best: fighting. Unbeknownst to him, a serendipitous reunion with an old rival (Brazilian mixed martial artist Anderson Silva) may be the key to unlocking the truth about his fiancee’s disappearance—and to apprehending the killer.
|John Zhang Jin
|Kowloon
|Anderson Silva
|Alexander Sinclair
|Kevin Cheng
|Annie Liu
|Stephy Tang
|JuJu Chan
|Lady Sinclair
