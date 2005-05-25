2005

36th Precinct

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

May 25th, 2005

Studio

Gaumont

The Film takes place in Paris,where two cops are competing for the vacant seat of chief of police while in the middle of a search for a gang of violent thieves. The movie is directed by Olivier Marchal,a former police officer who spent 12 years with the french police before creating this story,which in part is taken from real facts that happened during the 1980's in France.

Cast

Gérard DepardieuDenis Klein
André DussollierRobert Mancini
Roschdy ZemHugo Silien
Valeria GolinoCamille Vrinks
Daniel DuvalEddy Valence
Francis RenaudTiti Brasseur

