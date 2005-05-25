36th Precinct

The Film takes place in Paris,where two cops are competing for the vacant seat of chief of police while in the middle of a search for a gang of violent thieves. The movie is directed by Olivier Marchal,a former police officer who spent 12 years with the french police before creating this story,which in part is taken from real facts that happened during the 1980's in France.
|Gérard Depardieu
|Denis Klein
|André Dussollier
|Robert Mancini
|Roschdy Zem
|Hugo Silien
|Valeria Golino
|Camille Vrinks
|Daniel Duval
|Eddy Valence
|Francis Renaud
|Titi Brasseur
View Full Cast >