3765 Motor Avenue

Not Available

The "Lovable Lover", who is the "Lovable Loser" in this romantic,4-star independent comedy, is a man who strikes out with life, with woman, and with God. He has only one person in the world who believes in him and who means the world to him, his 5-year old genius son, Popee (Prince Maximillian Jones), Greg's actual son. Managing the world's most famous Private Mailbox Center in West Los Angeles, California, Located at 3765 Motor Ave, a place where the rich and famous meet the common everyday "Folks".