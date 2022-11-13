Not Available

Uncle Frank

  • Drama

Studio

Your Face Goes Here Entertainment

In 1973, teenaged Beth Bledsoe (Sophia Lillis) leaves her rural Southern hometown to study at New York University where her beloved Uncle Frank (Paul Bettany) is a revered literature professor. She soon discovers that Frank is gay, and living with his longtime partner Walid “Wally” Nadeem (Peter Macdissi) -- an arrangement that he has kept secret for years. After the sudden death of Frank's father -- Beth’s grandfather -- Frank is forced to reluctantly return home for the funeral with Beth in tow, and to finally face a long-buried trauma that he has spent his entire adult life running away from.

Cast

Sophia LillisBeth Bledsoe
Paul BettanyFrank Bledsoe
Judy GreerBeth's Mother
Steve ZahnMike Bledsoe
Stephen RootMac Bledsoe
Peter MacdissiWalid "Wally"

