Not Available

Contract to Kill

  • Adventure
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Actionhouse Pictures

Harmon is a CIA/DEA enforcer investigating Arab terrorists captured in Mexico. With his team--seductive FBI agent Zara and spy-drone pilot Sharp--he flies to Istanbul and uncovers a brutal plot: Islamic extremists plan to use Sonora drug-smuggling routes to bring deadly weapons, and leaders, into the U.S. To prevent an attack on America, Harmon must turn these two savage forces against one another before his time--and his luck--run out.

Cast

Steven SeagalJohn Harmon
Russell WongMathew Sharp
Jemma DallenderZara Hayek
Ghassan BouzAbdul Rauf
Sergiu CostacheAyan Al-Mujahid
Mircea DrimbareanuJose Rivera

View Full Cast >

Images