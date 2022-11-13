The Mirror

Not Available

There is a long-held belief that mirrors act as gateways to another dimension. ·Some also believe the looking glass plays host to a world filled with evil spirits. Such superstition has been the basis for ancient folklore legends about haunting and possession. And one tale about a supposedly haunted mirror was picked up by the media in 2012. Both the Daily Mail and Huffington Post reported on how the owners of a recently purchased antique mirror left them dogged by bad luck, financial misery, strange sightings and death-defying illness. Now writer/director Edward Boase brings that horrifying story to the screen starring Jemma Dallender (I SPIT ON YOUR GRAVE 2), Joshua Dickinson and Nate Fallows (‘Whitechapel’) as flatmates who buy the same eerie antique on ebay and set up round the clock cameras in the hopes of capturing evidence of bumps in the night. You have been warned!