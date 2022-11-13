Not Available

Community

  • Horror

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

New Town Films Ltd

The Draymen Estate has become an urban legend. Amongst the sinister stories of unsavoury locals and brutal violence, several people have apparently gone missing. Even the police won't go there. Eter two naive student filmmakers with a well-meaning plan to make a sympathetic documentary of life on the estate. The unlucky duo quickly discovers that problems of drugs and crime in this community go way beyond the norm. This is a community which is about to present the students with material of unimaginable horror - turning their final project int their darkest nightmare.

Cast

Jemma DallenderIsabelle
Elliott JordanWill
Terry BirdDumpy
Darren KentHoodie on Bike
Ian RalphClifford
Jason FordRay

