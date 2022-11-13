The Incredible Story of Rose Island

In 1968, the engineer Giorgio Rosa established the independent state called "The Isle of Roses" off the coast of Rimini, built on a platform outside the territorial waters, with Esperanto as the official language. The Italian authorities did not take it well because the micronation was seen as an expedient to not pay taxes on the revenues obtained thanks to the arrival of numerous tourists and curious people.
|Elio Germano
|Giorgio Rosa
|Matilda De Angelis
|Gabriella
|Fabrizio Bentivoglio
|Franco Restivo
|François Cluzet
|Jean Baptiste Toma'
|Tom Wlaschiha
|W.R. Neumann
|Luca Zingaretti
