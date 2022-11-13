Not Available

The Incredible Story of Rose Island

  • Adventure
  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Groenlandia

In 1968, the engineer Giorgio Rosa established the independent state called "The Isle of Roses" off the coast of Rimini, built on a platform outside the territorial waters, with Esperanto as the official language. The Italian authorities did not take it well because the micronation was seen as an expedient to not pay taxes on the revenues obtained thanks to the arrival of numerous tourists and curious people.

Cast

Elio GermanoGiorgio Rosa
Matilda De AngelisGabriella
Fabrizio BentivoglioFranco Restivo
François CluzetJean Baptiste Toma'
Tom WlaschihaW.R. Neumann
Luca Zingaretti

View Full Cast >

Images