Not Available

Candyman

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

For as long as residents can remember, the housing projects of Chicago’s Cabrini Green neighborhood were terrorized by a word-of-mouth ghost story about a supernatural killer with a hook for a hand, easily summoned by those daring to repeat his name five times into a mirror. In present day, a decade after the last of the Cabrini towers were torn down, visual artist Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II; HBO’s Watchmen, Us) and his girlfriend, gallery director Brianna Cartwright (Teyonah Parris; If Beale Street Could Talk, The Photograph), move into a luxury loft condo in Cabrini, now gentrified beyond recognition and inhabited by upwardly mobile millennials.

Cast

Yahya Abdul-Mateen IIAnthony McCoy
Teyonah ParrisBrianna Cartwright
Tony ToddCandyman / Daniel Robitaille
Cassie KramerLibrarian
Nathan Stewart-JarrettTroy Cartwright
Vanessa WilliamsAnne-Marie McCoy

View Full Cast >

Images

9 More Images