Godzilla vs. Kong

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

In a time when monsters walk the Earth, humanity’s fight for its future sets Godzilla and Kong on a collision course that will see the two most powerful forces of nature on the planet clash in a spectacular battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into uncharted terrain and unearths clues to the Titans’ origins, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever.

Cast

Alexander SkarsgårdNathan Lind
Millie Bobby BrownMadison Russell
Kyle ChandlerMark Russell
Rebecca HallIlene Andrews
Brian Tyree HenryBernie Hayes
Shun OguriRen Serizawa

