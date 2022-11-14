Not Available

The Kindness of Strangers

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

HanWay Films

Clara and her two sons escape from her abusive husband with little more than their car and plan to start over in New York. After the car towed away, the family meets Alice, who gets them into an emergency shelter. While stealing food at a Russian restaurant called ‘Winter Palace’, Clara meets Marc, who has been given the chance to help the old eatery regain its former glory. The ‘Winter Palace’ soon becomes a place of unexpected encounters between people who are all undergoing some sort of crisis and whom fate has now brought together.

Cast

Zoe KazanClara
Andrea RiseboroughAlice
Tahar RahimMarc
Caleb Landry JonesJeff
Jay BaruchelJohn Peter
Bill NighyTimofey

