3D Magic Forest

Not Available

If you are looking for tranquility, relaxation at work or home or if you are simply searching for a perfect music collection for a romantic evening come on a journey with us with the Relax DVD series to the most awe-inspiring, breath taking places on Earth!Have you ever thought about what it would be like to experience your television or computer monitor transform into a moving painting? If so be prepared for the journey of a lifetime to fantastic, unimaginable destinations.In our Relax film series there is no narration (spoken language), just relaxing music and the sights sound and feel of nature in its entire splendor. Our 5th film takes you in real 3D through a wonderful journey through the Hungarian National Park Bukk, with relaxing inspirational music from Szabolcs Kovi Glamour album.