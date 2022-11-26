3D Masterpieces: San Base - Function of Reality (Vol. 1)

Not Available

Canadian artist San Base has taken his brilliant Dynamic Painting technology to the spectacular world of 3D, and the results are stunning. The combination of art and music is carefully crafted to create not only one of the best examples of 3D, but an event that draws you into a stimulating Journey for the senses that isn't like anything you have ever seen before. Journey through eight mind bending worlds that take 3D technology to aspiring new depths that can be explored and enjoyed again and again. The original music was specifically recorded to compliment the flowing movement and seemingly infinite combinations of each Dynamic Painting. Function of Reality: Allows you to relax your mind and release your stress as you flow through each world and become totally immersed within this ever changing journey. Many forms of meditation exist, but in the realm of audio and video, San Base has delivered a meditative experience that leaves a lasting impression.