3D Masterpieces Vol.2 Gerhard Mantz - Shadows of Paradise

3D Masterpieces Vol 2 presented with Gerhard Mantz - Shadows of Paradise - a stereoscopic 3D real experience of a special kind: Three-dimensional shooting stars and Cloudscape, psychedelic warp channels and fantastic suites of rooms. GERHARD MANTZ presents his visual work of art in 3D and takes us with mind-expanding trips in a unique parallel universe. An artistic experience of the third kind with captivating POP-out effects and spatial visual depth. Optimized for 3D Home Entertainment!