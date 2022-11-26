3Lux: Techno Video Mix

Not Available

"Forerunner of the legendary X-Mix series, the 3Lux videos took the very first step in the visual realisation of techno. In the early 1990's, to a soundtrack of now classic tunes the hot producers of the day - including Dave Angel, Visions of Shiva, Aphex Twin, Biosphere, Alec Empire, Neutron 9000, Mixmaster Morris and Cosmic Baby - young computer artists began exploring the possibilities of computer animation and new digital technologies. They hit the ground running, through pulsing shadows, distressed landscapes, whirlpools of sound and vision. Fresh and raw, exuberant and optimistic, the 3Lux series was a bold expedition into the uncharted imagery of techno, early trance and ambient. Where these groundbreaking animations would lead, much was to follow. This was the foundation of the videoscape electronic dance music would inhabit from here on in." (Cover text of the 3Lux - DVD Collection)