3rd & Bird!: Muffin Land!

The vibrant community of 3rd & Bird is always alive with songs, dances, and whistling galore. In each episode we follow Samuel Lovebird, an adorable young bird, as he explores his world and learns all about his community. 3rd & Bird teaches children the value of being an active member of their community. As Samuel and his friends participate in community activities, they develop social skills that are integral to the functioning of a healthy community. Along the way they learn important life lessons about diversity, tolerance and perseverance. 3rd & Bird is an irreverent, joyful series filled with humour, whistling, dancing and an eclectic cast of flying characters. Though the series takes on important social issues, it never loses sight of the importance of a clever turn of phrase or the timeless fun of physical comedy.