Not Available

4 Black Suits

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

NOVA

Four undertakers in financial trouble latch onto a one-off opportunity to change their lives and bid farewell to a profession they entered for a while, but got stuck in for good. On the promise of a large fee, they fulfill the dying wish of a rich Greek who lived his life abroad: he wants them to take his body from Athens to a village in Boeotia for burial...on foot. Deciding to grant his bizarre request, they embark on an odyssey, which soon becomes an unexpected voyage of discovery.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images