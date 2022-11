Not Available

Made up of four short stories. One, a lonely hooker can't stop crying whenever she has sex with her clients. She approaches a shrink and ends up stalking him. Two, a long suffering wife and the mistress of her husband bonds. Three, a weird tale of a lesbian avenging her comatose twin sister by killing her unfaithful boyfriend. And lastly, a woman one day suddenly decides that she had enough of her failing marriage and desperately seeks a reinvention of her life.