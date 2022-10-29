Not Available

Azlan (Saiful Apek), a chalet worker in Bagan Lalang, receives an envelope requesting him to go to a law firm in Kuala Lumpur. Upon arrival, he is surprised to discover that he has a twin brother named Azrul, whom he meets for the first time. The reason they are gathered is because of their late-father's will, which states certain requirements that needs to be fulfilled in order for them to inherit RM50 million. Among the odd requests listed is that they must get married to their first wife within three months and make sure their second wife was an orphaned child.