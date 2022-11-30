Not Available

What is the common thread among the only four U.S. Presidents who have been assassinated - Lincoln, Garfield, McKinley, and Kennedy? They were also the only four presidents to ever to take away money-issuing control from the private banks and turn it over to the U.S. Treasury. Within less than a year of each president doing so, they were murdered. And within months of their vice president successors assuming their offices, they returned the money issuing power back to the private banks. 4 PRESIDENTS provides the first-ever in depth analysis of this very likely - and very frightening - historic conspiracy.