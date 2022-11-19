Not Available

Angie and Mark Wood are a happy, upper class couple who have "almost" everything. When they decide to spice things up a bit by having a foursome with a mysterious couple it's all fun and games at first. Soon the Anderson's new found friends Dillon and Sophia become more than they bargained for as the relationship between the two couples becomes tangled in suspicion, deceit, and sexual indiscretions. Mark and Angie's perfect little life spirals out of control ... Saving their marriage becomes the only goal ... three's a crowd, but a foursome can be disastrous.