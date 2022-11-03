Not Available

4 The People

4 The people is revolves around Aravind (Arun) Vivek (Bharath), Eshwar (Arjun Bose) and Rafeek (Padma Kumar) who are four angry men who cannot stand the corruption in the society. They take the law into their hand and they form the secretive clique called 4 The People (their dress code is black and everything about them is black) that takes out corrupt officials. They have a website where the public can lodge their complaints. Soon the police are on their track.A young cop ( Narain) who is in hot pursuit of the gang. In a racy climax the foursome attempt to kill the Minister but...

Cast

Bharath SrinivasanVivek
NarainRajan Mathew IPS
GopikaDivya
Unni SivapalMP's Son
ArunAravind Sebastian

