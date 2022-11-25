Not Available

4 Waters: Deep Implicancy is an experiment in collaboration that traces the striking possibility of a state without value. The artists’ research crosses four bodies of water — the Mediterranean sea; and the Atlantic, Pacific, and Indian Oceans — to connect four disparate islands: Lesvos, Haiti, Marshall Islands and Tiwi. Each island holds within it stories of tremendous violence, but also the potential for otherwise. The film assembles fragments that touch on a kind of knowledge embedded in a moment preceding human history or geological timescales — a moment of total entanglement described by the artists as Deep Implicancy. In excavating the link between geological shifts and material realities, they ask: can an earthquake release the knowledge for a revolution in the very way we know the world?