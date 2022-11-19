40 años, mi esposa sin bragas

Not Available

Mariska and Rico form a united couple. But their busy professional life took precedence over the fire and the passion of their young years of marriage. While they go to a dinner at friends home, a simple little oversight will break their habits. Mariska didn't put on panties. This situation gave rise to Rico's desire to satisfy new exhibitionist and libertine fantasies. For Mariska, it is the arrival of a desirable neighbor, Rose Valérie, who will reveal her desire to follow her husband in new adventures dedicated to pleasure. Assuming her desires now, Mariska will unveil her true nature in the arms of an unknown before offering her body to other men to satisfy the voyeuristic impulses of Rico. Taking advantage of this new life of enjoyment, she will find a way to permanently fill her husband by sharing his vice...