40 Billion Enemies

Not Available

On the importance of refrigeration in the battle against disease. The title refers to the speed with which bacteria multiply if their reproduction is not inhibited by cold. Includes shot of a professor lecturing in a college classroom; a train; truck on highway; etc. Describes the improvement of general health brought about by mechanical refrigeration & quick transportation of foods. Explains relations between temperature & food spoilage. Gives advice on purchase, use & care of a refrigerator.