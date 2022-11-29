40 Jahre Böhse Onkelz - Ein kurzer Abriss der Geschichte

Not Available

Forty years of Böhse Onkelz. We let it melt on the tongue with cake and beer. And because we can't celebrate this insanity, which cannot be expressed in words, with you personally, we chopped our heads together to serve you something for the anniversary - the result was a 45-minute punch of the very best. A distillate, an outline of our years together and the ups and downs of the rapid journey from the first punk pogo party in the youth center to the sea of flags in the Waldstadion. Well get it.