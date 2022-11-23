40 Minutes

Not Available

Joey's life is turned upside down after his parents discover his secret relationship with another boy and send him to reparative therapy to address the 'unnatural' feelings that threaten their image of a happy life. In a forty-minute hypnotherapy session, Joey's mind is explored by a therapist who is confident that his influence over Joey's thoughts can set him on the right path. At an age with little autonomy or voice in the matters of his own life, Joey struggles to find a way to choose for himself what will lead him to happiness.