40 Years Old, Comes to Life

Kelly, a successful novelist, was leading a perfect life until the day everything changed... Between reality and fiction, she finally realizes all her fantasies. Under pressure from her publisher, Kelly works day and night to deliver her manuscripts on time. She doesn't realize that the characters she created have taken over her personal life. Also, when her spouse, with whom she has been living for many years, confronts her with reality, it is already too late. Under the shock, Kelly plunges from now on with lost body in the writing, at the risk of not being able to make the difference between her own fantasies and those of her characters.