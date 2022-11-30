40 years old, Temptations of a Married Woman

Not Available

While recovering from a particularly boozy birthday, Mariska, very young for a woman in her 40s, receives an interesting sort of a package. Inside is a mobile phone and messages from a mysterious stranger who starts giving her orders. Mariska suspects that Ben, her husband, is behind this prank, but how can she be sure?... Out of curiosity and a taste for forbidden things, she plays along with the game. It's a dangerous game that pushes her beyond all the taboos she once had. Letting her husband have his way with her when he gets home from work, showing off in public while wearing nothing under her clothes, letting herself get fucked by a total stranger... This faceless master keeps turning up the heat with each command, until Mariska ends up with a couple of bad boys half her age or in the back rooms of some very exclusive libertine clubs. Mariska soon falls under the spell of these games...