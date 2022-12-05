400 Will Kill You!

Not Available

RICHARD WARREN, a greedy, ruthless middle-aged mortgage broker, has a nerve-wreaking dilemma: his mistress has died within his house! After attempting to transport the body from the bedroom, Richard discovers that HEDDA (his wife), ARIEL (his step-niece), DEVIN (his potential son-in-law) and his housekeepers (FERNANDO and JAHIRA) have occupied his home. To intensify matters, a mysterious policeman (SIMON) watches RICHARD after suspecting that his mistress is a reported fugitive who's hiding within his house. Will RICHARD go to jail? Or will the police and his family be kept in the dark about his secret?