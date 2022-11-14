Not Available

From Will Packer, blockbuster producer of Girls Trip, the Ride Along franchise, and ten movies that have opened No. 1 at the U.S. box office, including Night School, No Good Deed and Think Like a Man, comes a sweeping love story about forgiveness, and about finding the courage to seek the truth, no matter where it may lead you.Starring Issa Rae, Lakeith Stanfield, Chanté Adams and Y’lan Noel, The Photograph is directed by Stella Meghie (Everything, Everything, Jean of the Joneses), from her original screenplay. The film is produced by Packer and his producing partner James Lopez, and is executive produced by Meghie and Rae.