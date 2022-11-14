Last Night in Soho

The Edgar Wright directed, London-set psychological thriller stars Anya Taylor-Joy (Emma), Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie (Jo Jo Rabbit), Matt Smith (The Crown), Michael Ajao, Synnøve Karlsen, Diana Rigg, Terence Stamp, and Rita Tushingham.Edgar Wright and Penny Dreadful scribe Krysty Wilson-Cairns co-wrote the screenplay, produced by Nira Park, Working Title’s Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner, and Wright. Focus Features and Film4 co-financed the film.
|Thomasin McKenzie
|Eloise
|Anya Taylor-Joy
|Sandie
|Matt Smith
|Jack
|Terence Stamp
|Silver-haired Gentleman
|Diana Rigg
|Miss Collins
|James Phelps
|Cloakroom Attendant
