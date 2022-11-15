Not Available

Wasp Network

  • Thriller
  • Drama
  • History

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

CG Cinéma

René González (Edgar Ramírez) is a Cuban pilot who leaves his wife (Penelope Cruz) and young daughter behind in the communist island nation to defect to the United States and begin a new life of freedom in the early 1990s. But René is not the upstart American striver he appears to be. Joining forces with a group of Cuban exiles in South Florida known as the Wasp Network — led by undercover operative Manuel Viramontez a.k.a. Gerardo Hernandez (Gael García Bernal) — he becomes part of a pro-Castro spy ring tasked with observing and infiltrating Cuban-American terror groups intent upon attacking the socialist republic.

Cast

Edgar RamírezRené Gonzalez
Penélope CruzOlga Salanueva
Wagner MouraJuan Pablo Roque
Gael García BernalGerardo Hernandez
Ana de ArmasAna Magarita Martinez
Harlys Becerra

