Not Available

Never two without three. Why limit oneself to one sole partner if three can get more pleasure? For his 40th anniversary, Marc Dorcel has decided to offer you some of the most arousing threesome scenes filmed in the course of these past 40 years. 3h25, 13 scenes and 20 actresses, here’s the chance you were dreaming of to discover or rediscover the history of the inventor of French Pornochic.