411VM: Issue 61

411VM presents "The Bam Issue!" Bam Margera has taken over and is featured throughout 411VM’s Issue #61! Features: Station IDs by Bam and his famous friends, Bam’s first-ever Profile, Spot Check at FDR featuring Bam, Road Trip to Germany with Bam and Adio, Hot Wheels (new article), Scott Christensen, Terrell Robinson, and Jon Goeman,, Day In The Life with Jason Dill, Controlled Chaos featuring Chet Childress, Pat Smith, Steve Nesser and Mike Peterson, Quiksilver Bowlriders Contest—Marseille, France, 1st Step Trick Tip - Boardsliding Rails with special guest Jim Gagne